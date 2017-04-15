Baby dies as ambulance runs out of fuel, probe ordered
Gurgaon: A day after a toddler died when he could not be taken to a Delhi hospital in time as the civil hospital ambulance ferrying him ran out of fuel, authorities here have constituted a high-level committee to probe the incident.
Gurgaon civil surgeon Pushpa Bishnoi constituted the probe.
"The matter is under investigation by a high-level committee and action will be taken after it submits its report," said Kanta Goyal, the principal medical officer of Gurgaon Civil Hospital.
Three-month-old Avel was referred by the civil hospital for specialised treatment to Safdarjung hospital in South Delhi at 11 am Yesterday.
He was on basic life support system but the ambulance ran out of fuel and developed some snag and he died on the way.
The Gurgaon health department has 16 ambulances for two civil hospitals catering to over 25 lakh population and all of them are old and have run more than 2 lakh km.
Goyal, however, said the servicing of ambulances take place in a time-bound manner.
