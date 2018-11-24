Be careful while taking selfies: Arvind Kejriwal tweets after 3 deaths in 2 days on Signature Bridge

NEW DELHI: With two accidents claiming three lives in two days, on Delhi's iconic Signature Bridge, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday asked youth to be careful when taking a selfie or driving vehicles on the bridge.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote in Hindi, “I am very concerned about the recent accidents that have taken place on the Signature Bridge. Signature Bridge is Delhi's pride. I appeal to all people, especially the youth, to be careful when taking selfies on the Signature Bridge. Also do not ride vehicles at fast pace. Your life is precious for the country as well as for your family.”

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर हो रहे हादसों से मैं बेहद चिंतित हूँ।सिग्नेचर ब्रिज दिल्ली की शान है। मेरी सभी लोगों से अपील है, ख़ासकर युवाओं से, कि सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर सेल्फ़ी लेते वक़्त सावधानी बरतें, और तेज़ गति से वाहन ना चलायें। आपकी ज़िन्दगी देश के लिए और आपके परिवार के लिए बेहद क़ीमती है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 24, 2018

A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured after their motorcycle skidded off the Signature Bridge on Saturday. It comes a day after two medical students were killed after they fell off the Signature Bridge after their sports bike rammed into a divider.

The news of two accidents claiming three lives in two days on the newly-constructed Signature Bridge has gripped the media.

Some people have been seen taking selfies by climbing onto the boundary of the bridge, reported news agency PTI.

The bridge was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4.