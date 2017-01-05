Bengaluru re-run: Girl groped in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, drunk goons attack cops; DCW orders probe

New Delhi: In a possible re-run of Bengaluru's shocking molestation case, it has now come to light that a group of drunk revellers had attacked policemen who stopped them from harassing a young woman on New Year's Eve in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar locality.

At least four policemen were injured in the shocking incident, which took place around midnight.

A group of men tried to pull down the woman from a bike and harass her, according to media reports.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera. The girl, however, escaped unhurt.

After preliminary investigation, police have found that the accused are students who preparing for entrance exams and might be putting up in PGs or hostels in the area.

The policemen posted there stopped the accused, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, from misbehaving with the woman, but were attacked instead.

The mobster went on a rampage and even vandalised a police van and check post.

There were also other students around who vandalised a police vehicle and even tried to break barricades, police said.

In the scuffle, Assistant Sub-Inspector Prakash suffered head injuries, while three other policemen were also injured, they said.

With reinforcements called in, the situation was brought under control in under an hour.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC for destroying public property, attacking a government servant and outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against unknown persons.



Delhi Police has obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and examining it to identify the accused.

However, no arrest has been made in this connection as yet.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has ordered an inquiry and expressed concerns over safety of women in Delhi.