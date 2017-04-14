BJP corners Congress over harassment case filed against their leaders

New Delhi : Hours after Mahila Congress district president Rachna Sachdeva filed a complaint against party`s senior leader for harassing her, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said such incidents reveals the character and thinking of the grand-old party towards women.

"This kind of incidents reveals the character of the Congress Party. It revels their thinking towards women and shows how much they are concerned about women security. We prohibit such incidents," BJP leader Shyam Jaju told ANI.

Jaju said to provide ticket in exchange of money is the Congress Party`s age old policy, adding that such incidents take place because the party lacks democracy which is their in the BJP.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader Harish Khurana said that such incidents shows how much the grand old party is concerned about women safety, adding that immediate action should be taken in this regard.

"It simply shows that there is a huge gap between what they (Congress) say and what they do.

They make tall claims about women protection, have ruled the country for 15 years, and haven`t done anything in this regard.

This is a very serious issue and I feel that Police and DCW should take immediate step in this regard," he said.Earlier in the day, Sachdeva accused Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken, Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza and Congress leader Netta D`Souza of mental harassment and criminal intimidation.

Sachdeva has claimed that she was harassed by the party leaders when he went to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue of ticket distribution for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.She even filed complaint against the three in this matter