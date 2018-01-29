BJP delegation to meet Arvind Kejriwal over sealing drive

New Delhi: A delegation of BJP leaders will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the issue of an ongoing sealing drive in the capital and request him to immediately notify 351 roads.

"The Kejriwal government has been constantly avoiding its administrative and moral responsibility to find a solution to end the ongoing sealing drive in the city," Delhi BJP General Secretary Ravinder Gupta said.

"I have written to the Chief Minister informing him that tomorrow (Tuesday) a delegation of BJP leaders led by Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari will reach at his residence to discuss the sealing issue."

The sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes.

He said the BJP leaders will demand immediate notification of 351 roads as commercial and mixed-use categories so that traders on these stretches will be saved from the ongoing sealing drive. The issue is pending with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"The delegation will also discuss the ways to stop the sealing and ask the Delhi government to move the Supreme Court in the matter," he said.

Gupta said that the delegation will include all the seven MPs of the BJP from Delhi, all the party MLAs from Delhi and the three mayors of the municipal corporations.

