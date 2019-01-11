BJP national council meet in Delhi today: Here are the roads to avoid

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory in view of the two-day BJP National Council meet which begins on Friday at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.

To facilitate traffic movement and avoid congestion, no vehicle will be allowed on Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to roundabout Kamala market, Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

In the advisory, the commuters have been advised to use public transport and avoid roads such as JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Minto Road, Ranjeet Singh Marg and flyover, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Shraddhanand Marg, Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station and ITO to avoid congestion.

According to the advisory, traffic will be restricted on need basis on the certain stretches including Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy crossing, Vivekanand Marg (Minto Road), Jhandewalan roundabout on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate Chowk to roundabout Kamla Market, Chaman Lal Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate, Asaf Ali road from Hamdard Chowk to Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on JLN Marg from Rajghat to Ajmeri Gate, on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg from ITO to Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road from Paharganj Chowk and Y-Point Sheela Cinema to Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Shraddhanand Marg, Vivekananda Marg (Minto Road) Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Barakhamba-Tolstoy Crossing, it stated.

City buses will be diverted from roundabout Jhandewalan, Minto road to DDU Marg crossing, Tilak Marg C-Hexagon, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO), Chatta Rail Chowk, New Darya Ganj Road if required, the traffic advisory stated.

Buses coming from Sikandra Road and Tilak Marg and bound for Red Fort to Railway Station via Delhi Gate will be diverted on Ring Road via Vikas Marg and will take Salimgarh bye-pass up to Hanuman Setu and from there will go to Old Delhi Railway Station, if required, it mentioned.

It is to be noted that the two-day meeting of BJP's national council will begin at the Ramlila Ground in the national capital from Friday.

The Narendra Modi government’s “social justice” plank with its outreach to Dalits, backward classes and general category are likely to be the top agenda of the 2-day event.

The two-day national council meeting will be inaugurated by BJP president Amit Shah. It will the biggest ever meeting of the BJP's national council with the party expecting participation of close to 12,000 members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the concluding speech on Saturday, laying down the agenda for the general elections.

Sources said the council may pass three resolutions, highlighting the government's "successes" on various fronts ranging from economy to social justice and also dwell at length on the prevailing political scenario.

The party has invited its all elected members, ranging from those in local elections to its MPs, besides organisational leaders from across the country, for the meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)