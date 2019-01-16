हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah diagnosed with swine flu, admitted to AIIMS Delhi

The BJP chief has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi and is currently undergoing treatment.

BJP president Amit Shah diagnosed with swine flu, admitted to AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has on Wednesday been diagnosed with swine flu. He has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi and is currently undergoing treatment.

"I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," he said on Twitter in Hindi. 

According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP veteran was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted to the old private ward of the hospital. 

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

