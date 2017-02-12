BJP releases fifth list of candidates for UP polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In the list finalised by the party's Central Election Committee, the candidates have been named for Sagri, Sikandarpur, Pindra and Obra assembly seats.

Voting in most of these seats will take place in the seventh phase.

The seven-phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held between February 11 and March 8.

The results will be out on March 11.