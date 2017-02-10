BJP to launch 'Reality Check Yatra' to expose two-years of AAP govt in Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP will start a 'Reality Check Yatra' in the national capital ahead of the completion of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's two years in the office.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari will start the 'Reality Check Yatra' on February 10, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

Delhi BJP’s #RealityCheckYatra will assess claims of development work done by Delhi Govt. & bring truth before the people @ManojTiwariMP pic.twitter.com/oQqVHFnKwK — khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand) February 9, 2017

"During the 'Reality Check Yatra', Tiwari will assess the claims of development work done by the Delhi government and bring truth before the people," the statement said.

"MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and Delhi BJP office-bearers will travel with Tiwari area wise," it added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi on February 14, 2015, with a huge mandate. The party, led by Kejriwal, won 67 of 70 seats in the assembly.

Tiwari, after being appointed as the new party president of the BJP's Delhi unit, has led an aggressive campaign against the Delhi government.

With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections just a few months away, Tiwari, who is an MP from the northeast Delhi, has spent four nights in the slums of the city, eyeing people of slums who supported AAP over the issue of free water supply and electricity at half rates.

The statement read that the Reality Check Yatra of Tiwari will go to all areas of the national capital.

With IANS inputs