Blue stickers on petrol and CNG cars, orange for diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR soon

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the proposal submitted by the Centre to allow different colour stickers on vehicles to identify cars running on polluting fuels. As per the proposal, blue stickers will be used on petrol and CNG cars and orange stickers will be used on diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR.

The Environment Pollution Control Authority had in July this year told the Supreme Court that having colour-coded stickers to identify polluting automobiles would help in tackling air pollution.

The EPCA had said that the colour-coded stickers would be more effective than having "odd-even" vehicle rotation scheme in Delhi and it would also help in identifying older vehicles. Such a colour code scheme is used in Paris.

The counsel appearing for Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had termed the suggestion as a "good idea" and said even the Centre has proposed to issue green number plates for electric vehicles.

The EPCA had also told court that the use of hydrogen and CNG mixed fuel was cleaner as compared to CNG. It had also asserted that the Indian Oil Corporation has the conversion machine for this.

"We already have CNG network in the city and if we bring the mixture of hydrogen and CNG, it would be much better," EPCA said.

The SC had then suggested that the possibility of using hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles, which are of hybrid nature and considered cost-effective compared to CNG or electric vehicles, should be explored.