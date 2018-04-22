Delhi: Man kills father-in-law for property in Mayur Vihar Phase 1

NEW DELHI: In yet another incident of crime in the national capital, an elderly man was killed after being attacked with a knife by his son-in-law in Delhi's Mayur Vihar locality on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident was reported from the Shashi Garden area which comes under Mayur Vihar Phase 1 locality.

Around 2.30 pm, the accused Vijay came to his father-in-law Prabhu Dayal's residence along with his four friends. Vijay soon started quarreling with Prabhu Dayal and, in a fit of rage, attacked his father-in-law with a knife, leaving him badly injured.

According to the victim's family members, Vijay stabbed Prabhu Dayal on his chest multiple times and quickly fled from the scene with his friends, leaving the old man in a pool of blood.

Prabhu Dayal was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors who attended him.

Pankaj Singh, DCP, East Delhi, later informed reporters that a case has been registered in this regard and a massive hunt for the culprits is on.

Sharing more details about the crime, DCP Singh said that Vijay - the main accused -had in past also attacked his wife Rakhi with a knife in February 2017, just a few months after the two got married in October 2016.

According to the initial investigation, Vijay was pressuring his in-laws to transfer the ownership of their house to him. Just shortly after his marriage with Rakhi, Vijay had started harassing and torturing his wife over dowry.

Upset and fed up with this, Rakhi had come to her parents' house in Mayur Vihar and was living there since February 2017. It was in the same month that Vijay had attacked Rakhi with a knife.

A police complaint was also registered by Rakhi against her husband. However, the police, instead of arresting Vijay, worked out a compromise between the two and sorted the matter.

Suggesting motive behind the old man's murder, the police said that Vijay killed Prabhu Dayal since he had flatly refused to transfer his house to him, which he could not accept.

(Reported by Pramod Sharma)