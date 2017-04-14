Bypoll result will not impact civic polls: Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: A day after the drubbing suffered by the AAP in the Rajouri Garden assembly seat bypoll in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the defeat will not impact his party`s prospects in the April 23 MCD elections.
He told the media here that his Aam Aadmi Party lost the bypoll because people were angry after party MLA Jarnail Singh resigned in the middle of his term to contest the February 4 Punjab assembly elections.
"I was getting a feedback that the constituency`s people were angry that Jarnail Singh left to contest Punjab assembly elections," Kejriwal said and added that he was hopeful of winning the elections to 272 wards of the three municipal corporations in Delhi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party`s candidate won the seat in the bypoll, the Congress came second, while the AAP candidate came a distant third.
