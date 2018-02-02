'Can't you work together?' Delhi High Court raps Delhi government, civic authorities over spread of dengue, chikungunya

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday hit out at the Delhi government and civic authorities over the spread of dengue and chikungunya in the national capital. Asking the two bodies to fulfil their duties, the court said: 'can't you work together? Please do your duties'.

At least five people have been affected by the vector-borne disease in January in Delhi. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between mid-July and November-end, but this period may stretch up to mid-December.

Several petitions have been filed in the high court seeking action by the state government and civic authorities to stop the spread of dengue and chikungunya.

The court had in November directed the municipal corporations to provide a geographic map of the city as per the areas which are usually affected by the vector-borne diseases.

This is not the first time that HC has hit out at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The HC had come down heavily on the civic body for failing to clear garbage in unauthorised colonies, and also questioned the state government on the issue of rampant regularisation of such colonies that is making the job of municipal corporations harder.

At least 10 people died in Delhi due to dengue last year, according to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data for the entire city.

The vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in Delhi in 2017. Five of the 10 victims were not Delhi residents, but had died in the national capital. The official toll maintained by the Delhi municipal authorities till 26 December stood at four, even though some hospitals had reported a few more deaths due to dengue.