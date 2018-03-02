Caught on camera: Delhi man tries to save boy from Holi hooligans, gets stabbed 50 times

NEW DELHI: A man in Delhi was allegedly stabbed and beaten up with rods by a group of bikers. The incident took place in Delhi's Khanpur area on Thursday.

Identified as Ashish, the man in mid-twenties was stabbed more than 50 times while he was on his way back home from the gym. He was travelling on his scooter.

The feud started over throwing of water balloons on the occasion of Holi.

Two of the bikers were beating up a boy who threw water balloons on them. Ashish who went to rescue the boy was later on attacked by these bikers and their fellow biker friends.

The attack was caught on CCTV cameras. As per the footage, there were as many as 10 bikes and 20 bikers who attacked Ashish.

Ashish was rushed to the hospital, following the incident. He has been admitted to the critical care unit (ICU) and his condition is said to be critical.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during Holi celebration and deployed adequate number of personnel to maintain law and order, and prevent violation of traffic rules.

Strict action will be ensured against hooliganism, eve teasing and traffic violations like drunken driving, Special Commissioner of Police and chief spokesperson of Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak, had said.