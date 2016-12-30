CBI raids Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's OSD's office

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out raids at Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Nikunj Aggarwal's office at the Delhi Secretariat.

A separate CBI team also raided the office of Anup Mohta, the director of Chacha Nehru Bal Chkitsalaya in east Delhi's Geeta Colony.

Officials sources made clear that no searches have taken place in the office of Jain and the action is limited only to the office of the OSD and Director of the official as of now.

The raid comes a day after registering an FIR against Aggarwal, a senior resident at Chacha Nehru Bal Chkitsalaya, and Mohta on charges of criminal conspiracy and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of a complaint from Delhi government's Deputy Secretary Vigilance KS Meena.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta has alleged that Aggarwal is the son-in-law of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister-in-law.

In its complaint, the vigilance department has claimed that Aggarwal was appointed as Senior Resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya on ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015, even though there was no proposal to engage an SR and no such post was available.

Also Read: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain under I-T scanner for alleged tax evasion, summons issued

"Also no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose," it alleged.

Aggarwal had made a handwritten application on a "plain paper" for appointment in the hospital on August 06, 2015 and within four days his appointment was approved without following any procedure, the complaint alleged.

"Within few days of appointment of Aggarwal, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Minister of Health, GNCTD. As per the Residency Scheme, the resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties," it alleged.

It was alleged in the complaint that Aggarwal was nominated for a training programme at IIM Ahmedabad and his name was also proposed for being in the official delegation for a trip to Beijing which was not as per the residency norms.

"As per residency scheme, there is, however, no provision for participation in such type of trainings and reimbursement of registration fee/TA/DA for the purpose," it said.

Aggarwal continued on his position beyond August 03, 2016 even as the post against which he was appointed was filled up on regular basis, it said.

The file relating to appointment of Aggarwal was submitted by the Health Ministry to the Lt Governor after the directions from his office to submit all files which require his approval.

Meanwhile, a complaint was also received seeking a CBI inquiry on which approval was granted by the office of the Lt Governor.

"The aforesaid acts and omission on part of Dr Anoop Mohta, Director...Dr Nikunj Aggarwal...And other unknown officials of GNCT Delhi disclose commission of offence under section 120-B and Section 12(2) read with Section 13 (1)(d) of the PC Act," the FIR alleged.

(With Agency inputs)