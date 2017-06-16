Manish Sisodia questioned by CBI on corruption charges over 'talk to AK'

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday afternoon reached Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia`s residence to question him in connection with an ongoing case.

According to the sources, the CBI team has reached Sisodia`s residence to record his statement in the `Talk to AK` case.

However, the CBI clarified that "there is no raid or search being conducted at the premises of Manish Sisodia. The visit of the CBI team was to seek a clarification on certain issues relating to in an ongoing enquiry".

The CBI in January had registered a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in connection with alleged irregularities in AAP government`s social media campaign "Talk to AK" on the complaint of Delhi Government`s vigilance department.

It is alleged that despite the objections by Delhi`s Principal Secretary, the Delhi Government contracted a public relations firm to promote Talk to AK and spent Rs 1.5 crore on the campaign to promote Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.