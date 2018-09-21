हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

Celebrate Surgical Strike Day by visiting slain BSF jawan's home: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Kejriwal visited the family of BSF Head Constable Narendra Singh who was found dead, throat was slit by the Pakistani troops.

Celebrate Surgical Strike Day by visiting slain BSF jawan&#039;s home: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi
ANI photo

SONIPAT: Instead of dedicating a Surgical Strike Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan's home, who was tortured and killed by Pakistan troops, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

“The best way to celebrate surgical strike day wud be for the PM to visit the family of Sh Narendra Singh, who was tortured and slain by Pak this week. PM shud assure the nation that Pak wud be given such befitting reply that it won’t dare do it again,” tweeted the Aam Aadmi party president.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited the family of BSF Head Constable Narendra Singh at their home in Sonipat. 

 

 

BSF head constable Narendra Singh, who went missing after an exchange of fire with Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on September 18, was later found dead. 

The slain BSF jawan's throat was slit by the Pakistani troops, a government official was quoted as saying by PTI.

