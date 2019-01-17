Centre approves Rs 4,405 crore highway to connect west UP to Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said a six-lane highway connecting western Uttar Pradesh with his constituency of North East Delhi has been approved by the Centre.

The foundation of National Highway-709 B will be laid on the January 26, Tiwari said at a press conference.

"Union minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the six lane NH-709 B of 155 km length connecting Baghpat, Shyamli, Saharanpur, Geeta Colony and Khajuri Khas, which will cost Rs 4,405 crore," he said.

The highway after its completion will solve the problem of traffic congestion on several roads in the city, Tiwari said.