हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Tiwari

Centre approves Rs 4,405 crore highway to connect west UP to Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

The foundation of National Highway-709 B will be laid on the January 26, Tiwari said at a press conference.

Centre approves Rs 4,405 crore highway to connect west UP to Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said a six-lane highway connecting western Uttar Pradesh with his constituency of North East Delhi has been approved by the Centre.

The foundation of National Highway-709 B will be laid on the January 26, Tiwari said at a press conference.

"Union minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the six lane NH-709 B of 155 km length connecting Baghpat, Shyamli, Saharanpur, Geeta Colony and Khajuri Khas, which will cost Rs 4,405 crore," he said.

The highway after its completion will solve the problem of traffic congestion on several roads in the city, Tiwari said.

Tags:
Manoj TiwariWestern Uttar Pradesh Delhi highway

Must Watch