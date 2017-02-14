Centre gives sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal's former secretary
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday accorded sanction to prosecute Rajendra Kumar, former principal secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
A ministry official told IANS that Kumar's request for voluntary retirement from service was also rejected because of pending prosecution against the officer.
Rajendra Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer, is accused of abusing his official position in awarding Delhi government contracts totalling Rs 9.5 crore to private firm Endeavour Systems Pvt Ltd.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had urged the Home Ministry to sanction his prosecution.
A decision to this effect was taken after careful examination of the request, the official said.
CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur told IANS on Tuesday that "we requested the government to accord sanction to prosecute Kumar as the permission was needed to file chargesheet against him".
The CBI, on February 2, tried to file the chargesheet before a special court here but the court could not accepted it as required permission to prosecute the officer was not obtained till then.
The court then listed the matter for February 18 as the probing agency sought more time to file additional documents in the case.
Kumar was arrested on July 4 by the CBI and later granted bail by a court on July 26.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- UP polls: PM Modi addresses rally in Lakhimpur
- This is how Eman Ahmed, world's heaviest Egyptian woman, was brought to Mumbai
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting during one-off Test
- Gold price tumbles by Rs 300 to Rs 29,650 per 10 grams
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: MoS Kiren Rijiju in soup; BJP, RSS heap praise; Congress wants action
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- WATCH: When Virat Kohli took on third umpire and reversed his not-out decision to out