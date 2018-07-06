हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Centre openly defying SC order, L-G still not working in tandem with Delhi govt, says Arvind Kejriwal

In a 25-minute meeting, Baijal told Kejriwal said he had sought advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs and was told that services should not be given to the Delhi government.

Centre openly defying SC order, L-G still not working in tandem with Delhi govt, says Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday lashed out at the Centre and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for 'openly defying' the Supreme Court order. After his meeting with Anil Baijal, Kejriwal said that the L-G does not agree that control of the services department should be handed over to the Delhi government.   

Kejriwal said that it was the first time in India's history that the Central government had openly refused to obey the apex court's order. In a 25-minute meeting, Baijal told Kejriwal said he had sought advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs and was told that services should not be given to the Delhi government.

"Supreme Court said that except three subjects, police, land and public order, Delhi government will have executive power on other subjects. LG does not agree that control of services should be handed over to Delhi government. LG sought advice from that MHA which told him that services should not be given to Delhi government. It is the first time in the history of India that the Central government has openly refused to obey the SC's order...," Kejriwal told reporters adding that it would lead to anarchy in the country. 

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement earlier this week, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority. However, the services department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2016 which made the MHA the authority for transfers and postings. 

Kejriwal also said that during the meeting, the LG agreed that files of Delhi government need not be sent to him, only the decisions will be made known to him. "This will help clear a number of files which had been pending," the Delhi CM said.

Tags:
DelhiArvind KejriwalMHAAnil Baijal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close