Centre vs AAP: Delhi LG Anil Baijal is a 'dictator', running parallel government, tweets Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Amid a fresh war of words between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, his deputy Manish Sisodia has now called Lt Governor Anil Baijal a "dictator" and accused him of running a "parallel government" in the national capital territory.

Sisodia, who is a senior AAP leader and also the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, took to Twitter to vent his anger against the Lt Governor.

Sisodia's outburst came after Baijail chaired a meeting to set up CCTV cameras in the city.

Delhi LG also took to Twitter to inform about the current status regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi.

"Chaired law and order meeting on the current status of CCTV cameras in Delhi... Directed to have an inter-agency group to formulate a SOP to have uniformity in installation and address issues of privacy, security, feed-sharing, integration and optimum utilisation," the Delhi LG office tweeted.

Chaired law & order meeting on current status of CCTV cameras in Delhi, including their O&M issues. Directed to have an inter-agency group to formulate a SOP to have uniformity in installation & address issues of privacy, security, feed-sharing, integration & optimum utilisation. pic.twitter.com/E9YxkojLrq — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 19, 2018

However, in response to the Delhi LG's tweet, Sisodia tweeted, ''LG sir, pl don’t be a dictator. This is an attempt to run parallel govt in Delhi. It's illegal. U don’t have power to call meeting on issues under elected govt’s domain.

He added that under the Constitution, the Lt. Governor could only express "difference of opinion" on decisions taken by the elected government.

"Please respect the Constitution," he urged.

LG sir, pl don’t be a dictator. This is attempt to run parallel govt in Delhi. Its illegal. U don’t hv power to call meeting on issues under elected govt’s domain. Under Constitution! u can ONLY express difference of opinion on decision of elected govt. Pl respect the Const. https://t.co/n04FAb2sjj — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 19, 2018

The fresh of war between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Centre erupted two days after nine advisors to the ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party were sacked on the recommendations made by the Union Home Ministry (MHA), which said that these posts were "not sanctioned".

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's advisor was also among those sacked..

The action was taken by Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on the basis of the recommendations made by the Home Ministry.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi Government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister.

"No prior approval of the Central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on a co-terminus basis," the order stated.

Among the nine advisors whose appointment were cancelled included Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chadha (advisor to finance minister) and Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).

Those removed from their posts had been employed by the Delhi Government for the past three years.