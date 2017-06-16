close
CET Result 2017: CET Delhi Result 2017/CET Delhi Polytechnic Result 2017 declared at cetdelhi.nic.in

The candidates who will clear the CET 2017 will get admission into diploma courses in All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved institutions in Delhi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 17:33
CET Result 2017: New Delhi: The Delhi Department of Training And Technical Education (DTTE) on Friday (June 16, 2017) declared the results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017.

Students can get CET Delhi Result 2017 on the official website: cetdelhi.nic.in

CET Delhi Polytechnic Result 2017: Steps to check

Log on to cetdelhi.nic.in

Click on the link 'CET-Result 2017'

Alternatively, you can log on to https://cetdelhi.nic.in/Candidate/ResultCET.aspx

Enter CET Roll Number, Application Number, Security Pin

Click 'Proceed'

Download the result

Delhi CET Result: Counseling Procedure

Step-1 : Pay Processing Fee

Step-2 : Online Registration

Step-3 : Online Choice Submission

Step-4 : Check Result of Seat Allotment

Step-5 : Print Provisional Allotment Letter

Step-6 : Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees

Step-7 : Verification of Documents

Step-8 : Freezing of Allotted Seat (Online)

Step-9 : Online Payment of Balance Institutional Fees

Step-10 : Final Allotment Letter

