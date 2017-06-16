CET Result 2017: CET Delhi Result 2017/CET Delhi Polytechnic Result 2017 declared at cetdelhi.nic.in
The candidates who will clear the CET 2017 will get admission into diploma courses in All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved institutions in Delhi.
CET Result 2017: New Delhi: The Delhi Department of Training And Technical Education (DTTE) on Friday (June 16, 2017) declared the results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017.
Students can get CET Delhi Result 2017 on the official website: cetdelhi.nic.in
CET Delhi Polytechnic Result 2017: Steps to check
Log on to cetdelhi.nic.in
Click on the link 'CET-Result 2017'
Alternatively, you can log on to https://cetdelhi.nic.in/Candidate/ResultCET.aspx
Enter CET Roll Number, Application Number, Security Pin
Click 'Proceed'
Download the result
Delhi CET Result: Counseling Procedure
Step-1 : Pay Processing Fee
Step-2 : Online Registration
Step-3 : Online Choice Submission
Step-4 : Check Result of Seat Allotment
Step-5 : Print Provisional Allotment Letter
Step-6 : Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees
Step-7 : Verification of Documents
Step-8 : Freezing of Allotted Seat (Online)
Step-9 : Online Payment of Balance Institutional Fees
Step-10 : Final Allotment Letter