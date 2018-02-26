Chief Secretary assault case: IAS officers wear black bands, seek apology from Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: IAS officers in Delhi wore black bands to a press conference while protesting against the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the IAS Joint Forum said that he should apologise for the incident.

"We want a written apology from the Chief Minister. Instead of apologising for the incident the CM and the Deputy CM are in denial. This shows they are part of the conspiracy," IAS Joint Forum Pooja Joshi said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has revealed discrepancies in timings in the CCTV footage obtained from Kejriwal's residence. The police will be sending the recorded footage to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Singh told the court hearing the case on Monday that the meeting between the Delhi Chief Secretary and the AAP MLAs was not held in the camp office but in the drawing room of the CM residence.

The Delhi Police had on Friday visited Kejriwal's residence and seized a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed to probe the case of alleged assault of the Chief Secretary by AAP MLAs on the intervening night of February 19-20. Police had claimed that it had to go to the CM house to collect the CCTV footage after its request for the same was not met.

A total of 21 CCTV cameras and a hard disk were examined by the police. Fourteen CCTV cameras were running while seven were not working at the time of the incident. The police had said that there was no CCTV camera in the room where the alleged incident took place and no footage was obtained.