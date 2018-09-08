हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CISF vehicle fire

CISF vehicle catches fire at Delhi's Shantipath, no casualties reported

The fire, which erupted at the CISF vehicle in Shantipath area of the national capital, has been doused.

CISF vehicle catches fire at Delhi&#039;s Shantipath, no casualties reported
Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: An official vehicle belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) caught fire at Shantipath area of the national capital, said reports on Saturday.

According to ANI, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone due to the fire.

Though what caused the fire is yet to be ascertained, the blaze has been completely doused as of now.

Minutes after the vehicle caught fire, the fire brigade officials were informed about the same and fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, locals also gathered near the vehicle and helped the fire officials in dousing the flames.

Last month, a major was reported at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building here.

Reports suggested that fire broke out in a nursing room. No one was injured in the blaze thee.

A similar incident was reported when a fire broke out in the Lok Nayak Bhawan, where many government offices are located. 

As soon as the Delhi Fire Services headquarters received information, six fire tenders were dispatched to douse the flames.

The building, which is the headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate, also has some offices of the CBI, Income Tax, and the National Disaster Response Force.

Tags:
CISF vehicle fireShantipathDelhi Fire ServicesDelhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close