Class 10 student beaten to death in Delhi government school, murder case registered

17-year-old Gaurav, a Class 10 student, was badly beaten to death by a group of students. 

Representational image

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old student of a government school in the national capital was beaten to death allegedly by a group of students, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday when Gaurav, a Class 10 student, was allegedly beaten up by a group of students following a scuffle at the Jyoti Nagar's SKV school.

When the policemen reached the spot, they found the 17-year-old Gaurav lying badly injured.

Giving more details about the incident, a police officer said, ''His brother Gobinda brought him to GTB Hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.''

"Gaurav was staying with his parents in Babarpur. He had gone to meet his class teacher," the officer added.

A case of murder has been registered against some students. The police have also questioned some students in this connection and their investigation is still on.

The cause of the victim's death will be ascertained after the autopsy," a police officer said.

However, this is not the first case of a student being thrashed badly or beaten to death by a group of students inside the school premises in the national capital.

In February this year, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his schoolmates on the premises of a private school in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar.

The body of Tushar Kumar, a Class 9 student, was found inside the washroom of Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School located in Sadatpur area of Karawal Nagar.

While the police said there were no visible injuries or ligature marks on his body, his cousin Ravi alleged that he was beaten up by fellow students from the same school.

Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against unknown persons.

This was the second such incident in Karawal Nagar in nearly three months. In October last year, a Class 7 student of another private school died after a scuffle with his classmate inside his classroom.

In September last year, a Class 2 student was found in the washroom of a private school in Gurgaon with his throat slit. A Class 12 student was later arrested in connection with the case.

Two years ago, a six-year-old student drowned in a water tank inside Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj prompting his parents to accuse foul play in the case. 

(With Agency inputs)

