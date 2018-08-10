हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Child sexual abuse

Class 2 student allegedly raped by electrician inside Delhi school

The incident took place in a government school in central Delhi's Gole Market area.

Class 2 student allegedly raped by electrician inside Delhi school

NEW DELHI: Yet another case of child sexual abuse has emerged from the national capital. A Class  2 student of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the institute's premises. 

The incident took place in central Delhi's Gole Market area. 

Ram Asre, 37, has been identified as the accused. He has been working in the school for around a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC, the police told news agency PTI.

According to reports, Asre allegedly took the six-year-old victim inside a pump room on the school premises and raped her. He later threatened her to keep quiet.

The incident came to light after the minor's mother found her bleeding from private parts after returning from school on Thursday. On enquiring, the child narrated the incident to her parents, said the police. 

Asre has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the relevant section of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said. 

With agency inputs 

