Delhi

Class 6 student loses part of finger after being hit by two boys, family blames school

The mother accused the school authorities of showing a "lackadaisical attitude".

Class 6 student loses part of finger after being hit by two boys, family blames school

New Delhi: A class 6 student of Delhi's prestigious St Columba's School lost a portion of his right hand's ring finger when it got stuck in a door, following which his parents accused the school authorities of negligence.

The school administration formed a three-member fact finding committee today to probe the issue after a group of parents staged protest outside the school premises. "I got a call from the school on Friday that there is a cut on my son's hand and he needs to be taken to the hospital. Neither the school officials made any effort to rush him to get medical aid nor I was informed that the injury was this serious," the student's mother said.

"When I took him to a hospital later, the doctor asked us for the lost portion of the finger. I called up the school who later tried to find out the portion and by the time the cut part was brought to the hospital, the doctor informed us it was not possible to stitch back the portion now and this will be a permanent deformity," she added.

The mother accused the school authorities of showing a "lackadaisical attitude".

The incident was caused after two boys pushed him towards the foyer door which resulted in his hand being caught in it and thus the portion being cut. The school has no idea about who were those two boys and no action has been taken yet, she said.

The school authorities said a probe committee has been formed. "A three-member fact finding committee has been formed to probe the issue and the school is committed to ensure a speedy and thorough investigation of the matter," a senior administrative official of the school said. 

