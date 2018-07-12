हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cloudy morning, moderate rainfall likely in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning on Thursday with the weather department predicting moderate rainfall across the city in the later part of the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, said a MeT department official.

The relative humidity was 74 per cent in the morning, he said. 

Meanwhile, traces of rain were registered in Safdarjung area of the city.

The day is likely to remain cloudy with moderate rain expected in the later half, the weatherman said. 

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36.5 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 29.6 degrees Celsius. 

