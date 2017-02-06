Congress failed to eradicate poverty: Mahesh Sharma

New Delhi: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on Monday attacked the Congress, saying it had not done enough to take people out of poverty during the UPA rule.

Initiating the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President`s address, he said, "The Congress ruled for most of the time in the last 70 years, but it lacked the will to remove poverty in the country."

"The governments before 2014 made promises of removing poverty but failed, and due to its directionless leadership the people of the country gave huge mandate to NDA," the Culture Minister said.

He also accused the senior political leaders of dividing the society in the name of caste, religion and creed.

He asked, "Why the promises made by Congress couldn`t be completed in its long tenure?"

He also said the opposition should not do politics on the issue of national security.

"Remember the people of the country didn`t ask for any proof on India`s action in Bangladesh, but you people demanded evidence on the army`s action now," he said in an apparent attack on Congress.