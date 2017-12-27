Congress serves notice to suspend RS proceedings over PM Modi’s statement against Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: The Congress has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement against Former PM Manmohan Singh and others.

The notice was served under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha's General rules of procedure.

PM Modi had accused former PM Manmohan Singh of conspiring with Pakistan to influence the outcome of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

He further claimed that Pakistani officials and Singh met a day before Mani Shankar Aiyar made the 'neech' jibe against PM Modi.

The meeting took place at Aiyar's residence, he added, further raising questions on the alleged appeal by former director general (DG) of the Pakistan Army Sardar Arshad Rafiq for making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel the CM of Gujarat.

Denying all allegations made by PM Modi, Singh issued a statement which said, “I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister, Narender Modi.”