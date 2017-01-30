Court summons Kejriwal, Azad in defamation case by Chetan Chauhan
IANS | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 20:09
New Delhi: A court here on Monday issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suspended BJP parliamentarian Kirti Azad in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Vice President Chetan Chauhan.
Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra issued the summons to Kejriwal and Azad, asking them to appear before the court on February 18.
Chetan Chauhan through his advocate Sangram Patnaik has accused them of defaming the cricket association by passing "scandalous" remarks.
First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 20:09
