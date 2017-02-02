Court to consider chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal`s former principal secretary​ Rajendra Kumar

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday set February 18 to consider the chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s former principal secretary Rajendra Kumar in a corruption case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge listed the matter for February 18 after the probe agency sought more time to file additional documents in the case.

Rajendra Kumar, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was accused of abusing his official position in awarding Delhi government contracts totalling Rs 9.5 crore to private firm Endeavour Systems Pvt Ltd.

Arrested on July 4 on corruption charges, he was granted bail on July 26.

Rajendra Kumar has denied the charges which mainly relate to the period before Kejriwal became the Chief Minister.