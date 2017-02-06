DCW chief Swati Maliwal to appear before court over 'illegal appointments' case

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal will appear in the Tis Hazari Court over the issue of alleged irregularities in appointments to the women`s rights panel.

Earlier on January 24, Maliwal was summoned as an accused in a case of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of the women`s panel, with a lower court directing Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to further probe and identify her associates in the crime.

The ACB had filed a chargesheet against Maliwal for commission of offence under Section 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act.

The action was taken against Maliwal in the wake of a complaint filed by Maliwal`s predecessor Barkha Singh Shukla.

The DCW is under the ACB scanner for arbitrarily appointing 85 people in the past year.Around 90 per cent of contractual staff of the Delhi Commission for Women, led by Maliwal, are members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With ANI inputs