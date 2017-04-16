Death toll rises to 100 in blast targeting evacuees from Aleppo

Aleppo: The death toll in a blast that occurred near a bus convoy evacuating residents from Shiite towns of Fua and Kefraya to Aleppo has risen to 100, a volunteer rescue agency said.

The car with the attacker approached the buses disguised as a vehicle transporting food, reports CNN.

The explosion hit the Rashidin Area on Aleppo's outskirts, as the bus was waiting for entering the city of Aleppo.

The blast was apparently caused by a suicide attacker who detonated an explosive device.

On Friday, a convoy of 75 buses arrived in Aleppo, evacuating thousands from the cities under attack.