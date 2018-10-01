हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi building collapse

Delhi: 1 dead, 2 injured after under-construction building collapses in Swaroop Nagar

  One person died and two injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi on Monday.

ANI photo

NEW DELHI:  One person died and two injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi on Monday.

The accident took place in Swaroop Nagar in northeast Delhi.

“1 labourer dead, 2 injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Swaroop Nagar today,” reported ANI news agency.

Last week, a three-storey building collapsed in Ashok Vihar area, killing six people including four children and a woman. Several others are still feared trapped in the debris.

The building collapsed near Sawan Park in Ashok Vihar phase 3.

 

A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said the building was about 20 years old. Its structure was weak and in a deteriorated condition, the official added.

With agency inputs

 

 

