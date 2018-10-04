Delhi: 1 dead, 5 injured after 'chemical' falls from under-construction metro station on Pink Line

NEW DELHI: One person died and five others were injured after a barrel containing acid fell on them from under construction Johri Enclave Metro station on Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Wednesday.

The barrel fell on six people at around 6 pm. They were rushed to the hospital. One of them succumbed to their injuries.

Delhi: One person has succumbed to injuries after a can containing acid fell on six people from under construction Shiv Vihar Metro station (Pink Line), yesterday. Police has registered a case. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Amit Chauhan.

"Outside the Johri Enclave Metro station, some chemical fell from a vehicle on the motorcycle, injuring the people riding the motorcycle.

"The incident had nothing to do with the Delhi Metro at all. No work which requires the use of such chemical is in progress there. The construction work in this area has already been completed and trial runs are in progress," the DMRC said.

The senior superintendent of police said the possibility of someone pouring chemical on them cannot be ruled out.

The police is probing the case on some other angles also, he said.

The Pink Line is currently being constructed under Delhi Metro's Phase III network development plan. It will consist of 38 metro stations between Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar and will be the longest line in the Delhi Metro.

