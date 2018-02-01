Delhi: 14-year-old student falls unconscious in school, dies; protest outside school

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old student was on Thursday found unconscious inside a school premises here at Khajuri Khas.

The teen, who was a student of the Jeewan Jyoti School in Khajuri Khas, was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was, however, declared brought dead in the hospital.

A case has been registered and a probe has been initiated. Following the incident, people staged a protest outside the school.

The family of the 14-year-old student claimed that he had died more than two hours ago. They further claimed that he had been in a fight with someone before dying.

"School called us saying he is unconscious. When we came here, they refused to admit him. We then took him to another hospital which declared him dead. He had died over 2 hours ago. Looking at his body we realised he had been in a fight with someone," uncle of the deceased told news agency ANI.

The incident comes in the wake of the suspicious killing of Pradhuman Thakur, a Class 2 student, who was found dead in his school's toilet with his throat slit.

The brutal murder incident took place on September 8, last year. Seven-year-old Pradhuman was a student of Gurugram's Ryan International School.