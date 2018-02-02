Delhi 2021 master plan: DDA takes major decisions to tackle sealing fallout, alters floor area ratio

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday took several important decisions related to the Delhi Master Plan 2021 - in a bid to provide relief to traders hit by the sealing drive.

The floor area ratio (FAR) was increased from 180 to 300, and regularised agricultural godowns on 12-metre wide roads. Penalty amount for non-payment of conversion charges was reduced to two times from the current 10 times.

The meeting between DDA members and Lt Governor Anil Baijal at LG secretariat was held on Friday morning.

“Three proposals about amendments in 2021 master plan of Delhi have been passed. Period of proposal being put in public domain has been reduced from 45 days to 3 days. Proposal will be approved in another DDA meeting of LG house after 3 days,” said Vijender Gupta, DDA member and BJP MLA.

Reacting to the development, DDA member and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said, “It's BJP's duty to fill loopholes in master plan as it is in the power of centre and MCD. Sealing could've been prevented if BJP did that. All legitimate demands of Chief Minister Kejriwal have been approved in meeting. These demands will be put in public domain.”

AAP has been demanding changes in the Delhi Master Plan 2021 to stop sealing in Delhi.

Meanwhile, traders in Delhi called for a two-day bandh starting Friday to protest against the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital. It is expected that at least 8 lakh shops and a large number of factories would remain closed as part of the strike.

With agency inputs