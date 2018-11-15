हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anissia Batra

Delhi air hostess suicide: New medical report shows alcohol traces in Anissia Batra's blood

Delhi air hostess suicide: New medical report shows alcohol traces in Anissia Batra's blood

NEW DELHI: A new forensic report of air hostess Anissia Batra, who committed suicide by jumping off the terrace, suggests that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in its visceral report has confirmed 298mg/ 100ml quantity of alcohol in Batra`s blood sample, reported news agency ANI.

The 39-year-old air hostess took the extreme step in July this year. Minutes before jumping, Batra had sent a message to a friend claiming that her husband Mayank Singhvi drove her to this stage. She added that Singhvi had allegedly locked her up in a room. The police later arrested Batra`s husband.

The new report prompted the air hostess' brother Karan Batra to say that she was trying to reach out for help.

“If alcohol content is found, there should be probe about who gave it to her and who had sent messages. It's being done to mislead media. Facts show she was trying to reach out for help,” he said. 

The Crime Branch, however, emphasised that the findings of the report will make no difference in the investigation.

Batra was married for seven years and used to live with her husband at a residence in Panchsheel Park area near Hauz Khas in New Delhi.

 

