Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court to hear PIL today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in relation with the rising level of air pollution in the national capital, Monday.

On January 17, the top court had warned that the problem of air pollution was very serious and it is important to find a solution on the same on an urgent basis.

The observation was made by the apex court after amicus curiae and senior advocate Harish Salve said there was a need to ensure 100 per cent compliance of Pollution Under Certificate (PUC) and linking them with the insurance of vehicles.

The bench of judges questioned Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who was appearing for Centre, to specify the number of PUC centres in Delhi.

Following which Kumar said there were 962 such centres in Delhi and each of them inspects around 5000 vehicles every three months.

The bench had asked the Centre to furnish a status report regarding show cause notices issued to PUC centres and directed the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to inspect all 962 PUC centers and submit the report about their functioning.

With ANI inputs