Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court to hear PIL today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in relation with the rising level of air pollution in the national capital, Monday.
On January 17, the top court had warned that the problem of air pollution was very serious and it is important to find a solution on the same on an urgent basis.
The observation was made by the apex court after amicus curiae and senior advocate Harish Salve said there was a need to ensure 100 per cent compliance of Pollution Under Certificate (PUC) and linking them with the insurance of vehicles.
The bench of judges questioned Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who was appearing for Centre, to specify the number of PUC centres in Delhi.
Following which Kumar said there were 962 such centres in Delhi and each of them inspects around 5000 vehicles every three months.
The bench had asked the Centre to furnish a status report regarding show cause notices issued to PUC centres and directed the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to inspect all 962 PUC centers and submit the report about their functioning.
With ANI inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Punjab and Goa Assembly polls 2017: As it happened