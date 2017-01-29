Delhi: 'Baccha Chor' gang steals jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh during marriage ceremony
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 13:00
New Delhi: Posing as wedding guests, a gang of 'Baccha Chor' stole jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh during a marriage ceremony at Lodhi Road in the national capital.
The gang managed to make up with the jewellery bag very carefully on Saturday even among the crowd of 200 people, however, they were unable to evade the CCTV camera that captured the crime.
The police have registered a complaint and is now investigating the matter to nab the culprits.
First Published: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 13:00
