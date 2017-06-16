Delhi-bound Jet plane diverted to Jaipur, makes emergency landing

Jaipur: A Delhi-bound Jet Airways plane from Leh, with 125 passengers onboard, today made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport (JIA) as it was unable to land at the destination due to bad weather and was running low on fuel, an airport official said.

The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were safe, he said.

The plane from Leh reached Delhi but it could not land there due to adverse weather conditions, JIA director J S Balhara said.

The aircraft was hovering over Delhi but bad weather could not allow it land, as a result it ran short of fuel following which it was diverted to Jaipur, he said.

The plane landed safely here, he added.