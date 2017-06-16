close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Delhi-bound Jet plane diverted to Jaipur, makes emergency landing

A Delhi-bound Jet Airways plane from Leh, with 125 passengers onboard, today made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport (JIA) as it was unable to land at the destination due to bad weather and was running low on fuel, an airport official said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 15:41
Delhi-bound Jet plane diverted to Jaipur, makes emergency landing

Jaipur: A Delhi-bound Jet Airways plane from Leh, with 125 passengers onboard, today made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport (JIA) as it was unable to land at the destination due to bad weather and was running low on fuel, an airport official said.

The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were safe, he said.

The plane from Leh reached Delhi but it could not land there due to adverse weather conditions, JIA director J S Balhara said.

The aircraft was hovering over Delhi but bad weather could not allow it land, as a result it ran short of fuel following which it was diverted to Jaipur, he said.

The plane landed safely here, he added.

TAGS

Delhi-bound Jet planeemergency landingJet Airways PlaneJaipur International Airport

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video