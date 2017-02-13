Delhi cabbie hits 4-year-old, drives his body around city for five hours, threatens mother

New Delhi: In yet another case of reckless driving, a taxi driver in Delhi was arrested after he ran over a four-year-old boy in Mukherjee Nagar locality and drove the victim and his mother around the city for the next five hours, while trying to convince her to not report the case.

A Times of India report on Monday said that Rohit - the 4-year-old boy - was hit when he was playing outside his home in Indira Vikas Colony on Friday.

Rahul, the 32-year-old driver of the Eeco cab, allegedly hit the boy while reversing his car, and as the crowd gathered he offered to take the victim and his mother to hospital.

Instead of admitting the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment, the driver drove Rohit and his mother, Vasanti Kumari, around the city for five hours.

Rahul, who was arrested later, went inside one hospital and told the mother that the hospital is refusing to admit the boy. He then visited another hospital and narrated the same story.

"He drove us around for five hours and took us to four other hospitals including the AIIMS Trauma Center and Hindu Rao hospital. Each time, he went in and returned with the same answer," she said.

Half an hour after Rohit died, Vasanti contacted her husband and they took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The boy's mother told police that minutes after her son died, Rahul even threatened to lock her up in the car and set it on fire.