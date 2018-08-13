Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia named as accused in Delhi Chief Secretary assault case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and names of 11 other MLAs have been named as accused in Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

The charge-sheet was filed by Delhi police on Monday.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

The chief secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another AAP MLA in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence in Delhi on February 19 night, where he was called for a meeting.

The incident had led to the filing of an FIR by the CS and the 'March for Dignity', led by Prakash from the Delhi Secretariat to Raj Ghat. It had seen the participation of around 800 officers and employees holding candles in their hands.

The Delhi Police on May 18 questioned Kejriwal for over three hours in connection with the case.