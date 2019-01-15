हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Chief Secretary

Delhi Chief Secretary removes Tihar Jail Dy Superintendent for alleged misdemeanor

According to an official statement released, Jagdish Singh was 'found guilty of assisting an illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider and releasing another prisoner without proper order of court'.

Delhi Chief Secretary removes Tihar Jail Dy Superintendent for alleged misdemeanor

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Tuesday ordered compulsory retirement of Deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail Jagdish Singh for alleged misdemeanour. 

According to an official statement released, Jagdish Singh was 'found guilty of assisting an illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider and releasing another prisoner without proper order of court'.

Singh was removed after the approval of Dev following an inquiry, the Delhi government's vigilance department said in the statement.

"Jagdish Singh, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Tihar, was found guilty of assisting illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider, and also in another case, he released a prisoner without a proper release order of the competent court," the statement read.

It stated that the chief secretary removed him from service by "imposing the penalty of compulsory retirement".

A few days ago, the health department's store purchase supervisor was also removed on charges of "irregularities" to the tune of Rs 46,64,000 in the purchase of consumables for stores of a state-run hospital, the statement said.

Dev, who was appointed as the chief secretary in November last year, has emphasised that there will be zero tolerance policy towards corruption and misdemeanor, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Delhi Chief SecretaryJagdish SinghTihar jail Deputy Superintendent

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close