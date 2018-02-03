Delhi Class 9 student murder case: One minor accused on run, 3 detained

New Delhi: One of the four students, accused in connection to the mysterious death of Class 9 student, is allegedly on the run. Cops apprehended the other three minors on Friday evening.

Tusshar, a student of Class 9 in Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, was found unconscious by fellow students in the school washroom on Thursday. He was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

After the initial investigation and examining the CCTV footage, the police claimed that Tusshar was allegedly beaten to death inside the toilet by four students. Later, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against unknown persons.

CCTV footage revealed that some students went after Tusshar in the washroom and allegedly punched him in the neck and face, police said.

On Friday evening, the police detained three minors.

It is suspected that the student died of internal injuries he suffered during the scuffle, added the investigating officials.

"During preliminary investigation, there were no visible injuries marks found on his body. However, the deceased`s family members alleged foul play and said he was beaten up by some students inside the school`s toilet," the police has earlier said.

The school's management, on the other hand, claimed that Tushar was allegedly suffering from diarrhoea and fell unconscious, which led to his death.