Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Bengaluru for medical treatment

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Bengaluru to get his high blood sugar treated, an official said on Sunday.

The Delhi government official said Kejriwal`s sugar level is "quite high", and he will be visiting Bengaluru for treatment on February 7.

The Chief Minister is expected to return to the national capital after 10-12 days, the official said, adding that Kejriwal, who was vrelentlessly campaigning in Punjab over the last one month, has been on three doses of insulin a day.

The Delhi Chief Minister has visited Bengaluru for his medical treatments earlier also.

He underwent a naturopathy treatment for his chronic cough problem in the city last year in January.

In 2015 too, Kejriwal was admitted to the hospital for 12 days for treatment of his chronic cough and high blood sugar.