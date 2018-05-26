Delhi continues to reel under heat wave

NEW DELHI: The national capital continued to reel under a heat wave as the maximum temperature settled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

Humidity oscillated between 59 and 10 per cent, the official said.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for tomorrow, along with the possibility of heat wave conditions, in a few places for tomorrow.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 45 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

