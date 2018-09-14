Delhi cop's son Rohit Tomar arrested, charged with rape and assault after his video thrashing a girl goes viral

New Delhi: A Delhi policeman and his son, who is seen brutally thrashing a woman in a viral video, was arrested after charged with rape and criminal intimidation in two separate cases on Friday.

The 21-year-old Rohit Tomar, son of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, was arrested shortly after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the shocking incident and directed him to take necessary action in the matter.

Singh intervened after coming to know about the viral video in which the accused - Rohit Tomar – was seen pulling the girl by the hair and brutally thrashing her.

While Rohit thrashed the girl, his friend allegedly made the video of the girl's thrashing.

The police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused Rohit Tomar.

Another case of criminal intimidation has also been filed against the accused. Rohit's father Ashok Kumar Tomar – a sub-inspector – has also been named in the FIR, said reports.

The cases against the accused have been registered on the basis of the statement given by two women, the police said.

The first case was registered on Thursday at the Tilak Nagar police station in West Delhi following a complaint by the accused Rohit Tomar's girlfriend alleging that he showed her a video in which he could be seen thrashing a woman, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Tomar allegedly threatened her with the same kind of treatment if she did not follow her instructions.

The accused was employed with a call centre till last month and is currently unemployed. He is a second-year student of Delhi University where he is pursuing BA (programme) through correspondence.

The second case was registered at the Uttam Nagar Police station after another woman, who was seen in the video, approached the police on Friday alleging that on September 2, Rohit Tomar had called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and raped her.

In the video, Tomar is seen thrashing the woman when she threatened to file a police complaint against him.

The person filming it could be heard asking Tomar to stop beating the woman. But Tomar continued thrashing the woman and abusing her. He was even seen kicking the victim.

The woman, seen in the video shared widely on social media and shown on TV channels, told the police that Rohit Tomar called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and raped her, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

Shortly after the arrest of Tomar, another video went viral on the social media in which he is seen assaulting a person.

The shocking video of the girl's thrashing case has triggered a massive public outcry with demands for stringent action against such people growing louder.

Criticising the Centre over its tall claims on the safety of women and girls, December 16 gang-rape victim 'Nirbhaya's' mother had urged the government to ensure harsher punishment to accused in such cases to set an example for the society.

