हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi double murder: Police arrest man for killing woman, her son

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her son in Seemapuri area of Shahdara when she asked the accused to repay a Rs 25,000 loan taken from her, police said on Monday. 

Delhi double murder: Police arrest man for killing woman, her son
Representational Image

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her son in Seemapuri area of Shahdara when she asked the accused to repay a Rs 25,000 loan taken from her, police said on Monday. 

The bodies of the woman and her son with multiple stab injuries were found inside their house on Sunday.

The woman's body was found inside a bed box while her son's body was found in the bathroom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Meghna Yadav said. The accused, a resident of Nandnagri area here, and the woman's son were batchmates in a computer course a year ago.

The matter came to light when the woman's sister informed the police at 9.15 pm after she could not get in touch with them. During interrogation, the accused, reportedly in his 20s, told the police that he killed the duo on August 17, the DCP said.

The police are also probing the role of another person in the double-murder case, Yadav said.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi murderDelhi PoliceDelhi Double Murder

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close